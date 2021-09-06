The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has alleged that some people are opposed to his success in governance

Makinde made this disclosure while reacting to the picture of the waterlogged pitch of Adamasingba stadium that was circulated online

The governor further revealed that the picture on circulation was photoshopped, adding that the masterminds have nothing to gain from telling lies

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment over the recent action by some elements in the state.

PM News reported that the Governor revealed some people do not want him to succeed in government.

He made this statement on Sunday, September 5, at the 1443/2021 Hijrah Luncheon held at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan while reacting to photoshopped pictures that was circulated online in recent days.

Governor Seyi Makinde has stated real reasons why some people does not want him to succeed in government. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

According to him, they were circulated by people who do not want him to succeed.

Makinde disclosed that the pictures circulated were picked from other locations and made to look like Adamasingba.

He wondered what the masterminds stand to benefit from telling lies.

He said:

“Some elements don’t want us to succeed, no doubt.

“I saw the pictures of the waterlogged pitch they were circulating but when our people shunned them, the opposition elements went to pick some pictures from another location and made it look like it is from our Adamasingba Stadium. But what do they want to gain from speaking untruth?.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s determination to re-double its efforts to ensure progress and development in the state, This Day reported also.

Makinde added:

“I want to use the opportunity of today’s event to address the issues some people brought up.

“As a matter of fact, the people of Oyo State know we are doing the right thing. We released the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State (2019-2023) document, and told the people to hold us accountable by the document.

“I am saying today again, go and look at the document. All the things we are doing now have been documented and we are just following the roadmap."

Some diginitaries present at the event were, Deputy Governor Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, his wife, Professor Amdalat Olaniyan; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Majeed Mogbonjubola, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Islamic clerics.

