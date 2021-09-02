Ibadan played host to football enthusiasts across the country during the commissioning of the remodelled Lekan Salami 'Adamasigba" stadium

One of the major highlights of the fun-filled event was when Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state pulled the trigger from the box spot and scored a penalty

The game ended in stalemate as Makinde's side and their opponent, former Super Eagles internationals, shared the spoil

It was an epochal and fun-filled event on Wednesday, September 1, as Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, played host to a large number of football enthusiasts in the state capital, Ibadan.

The event marked the commissioning of the main bowl of the newly remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex located at Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Governor Seyi Makinde played host to football enthusiasts.

Source: Instagram

A major highlight of the event was the novelty match played between the ex-Super Eagles internationals and some members of Oyo government cabinet led by Governor Makinde.

Another was the football match between the Slovenian team, NK Tabor Sežana and the Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

Makinde scores penalty

During the match between the former internationals, Governor Makinde slotted in a penalty and sent the stadium into a frenzy.

Makinde, whose side wore the blue jersey, showed a fighting spirit till the end of the game that eventually ended in a stalemate.

Both sides shared the spoil with 1-1 draw.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on Instagram have been reacting to Governor Makinde's penalty.

Ogunbiyi Yemi said: "sponsored goal. Up GSM (Governor Seyi Makinde)"

Hartley James wrote: "smiles. Happy man for happy people."

Monarchs left stadium after security embarrassment

Meanwhile, there are reports that prominent monarchs in Oyo state led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and Olubandan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Aje Oguguluso 1, were prevented entry into the stadium by the security agents.

According to The Punch, the 82-year-old Alaafin and 93-year-old Olubadan monarchs left when the security personnel manning the remodelled stadium insisted that they would not enter with their aides.

