Nigerian TikTok star Peller raised the interest of internet users as he narrated an encounter with singer Portable

The content creator mentioned that he was moved to advise the street pop act after he saw a post he made about rituals

Following the unsolicited advice, Peller opened up on what happened next, triggering heard reactions from netizens

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka Peller has opened up on an encounter he had with street artist Portable (born Habeeb Okikiola Badmus).

The online sensation during one of his recent live streams revealed that he was surprised to see Portable post about his ritual on Monday morning.

Peller revealed that he opened his Instagram on that faithful Monday morning, and the first post that greeted him was the singer’s ritual content.

The content creator mentioned that he reached out to the artist to caution him over his post.

According to Peller, it was unhealthy for him, considering the fact that he went to church on Sunday only to be greeted with ritual content on a Monday morning.

Following that, the TikToker revealed that the Zazu leader didn't hesitate to block him on Instagram.

He, however, revealed that he returned the favour on TikTok.

Watch his talk below:

Netizens react to Peller and Portable’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

comradeblog said:

"Both of una dey bear same name "Habeeb"

chinaza.okpala.127 said:

"Mumu who are you to tell him what to post."

rich_forever_kunta_ wrote:

"Every body with their beliefs don’t advice anyone when it comes religious practice …everyone has is own mind..but I know some Nigerians who will be liking the India when they post their own voodoo out here on IG…"

senator_pepe_01 reacted:

"Ori e ti daru, that babalawo thing is better than church. You can tell him not to post it online, but don’t condemn what he serve.

prince_jokotoye said:

"When Peller goes to Alfa, aka Elebo Saudi, he posts it. Even if it's an online stream but portable, it can not post Ifa online, which is why our country is not great. Most of these little ones don't even know our history anymore. We better go back before we lose all our heritage

posh_mansky said:

"There’s freedom of religion he has the right to post any rituals he wants in as much as it’s his tradition and it’s not hurting anyone the same way Christian’s post that searches and Muslims post their services traditionalists can also do theirs so if you don’t like it you mind your business."

ola_chaser__101 reacted:

"U need another blocking…. Omo this boy u funny sha u Dey advise Wey Dey close to your mama age."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"You dey lucky say portable dey for kirikiri you for hear shege banza cus him no go let you rest😂."

dreyyyko said:

"Wahala wa bayi you self peller you are going extreme talking to people way above you even if portable does shenanigans online you gats respect m but who go stop u no one na so you yab Runtown calling him a upcoming star during your tik tok live yo a while Runtown."

Peller takes Jarvis to visit mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller introduced his partner, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita (born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata), to his mother.

Videos circulating online captured the heartwarming moment Peller’s mother was overjoyed to meet the woman her son brought home.

In one video, the elderly woman lovingly held Jarvis by the waist as they walked through the house, greeting family members.

