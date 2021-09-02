Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra, has said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the next election in the state

Obiano said that some people are planning to truncate the true process of the forthcoming gubernatorial poll

The governor, however, noted that he would ensure that necessary steps are taken to resist any form of electoral malpractices

Awka, Anambra - The governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has warned that anybody planning to rig the November 6, governorship election will fail.

The Nation reports that Obiano's message was contained in a statement issued by his commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C Don Adinuba.

Legit.ng gathered that he said the state government was in possession of intelligence reports showing that some people were preparing to march on the streets over alleged plans to rig the November 6, election.

The governor maintained that the people would resist any attempt to do so, adding that any party or candidate planning such should stop

Obiano said:

“We advise our people to disregard the claims that the rigging of the forthcoming election in our dear state is a foregone conclusion. This is a propaganda stunt.

“They have been using the propaganda stunt to intimidate Anambra people in the last couple of years, but it has always failed them. The Anambra state of 2021 is totally different from the Anambra state of 2003 or 2007.

“The rigging plans cannot work this time. The people of Anambra state, supported by their government, are ever ready to protect their state and its impressive progress of the last few years, rather than allow soldiers of fortune and buccaneers to toy with its destiny once again.

