A Kogi state government salary bailout account domiciled in a bank was subjected to scrutiny by the EFCC recently

The EFCC told a court that it has every reason to believe that fraudulent activities have been going on with the account

The allegation has been rebuffed by the Kogi state government with a threat to drag the anti-graft agency to court

FCT, Abuja - The Kogi state government, on Thursday, September 2 said it would drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court over a purported order it secured, which led to the freezing of its account with a new generation bank.

It said the action by the EFCC has embarrassed the government, insisting that the claims made were false.

The Bello-led government says the EFCC must apologise to the administration. Photo credit: Kogi state govt

Source: Facebook

The spokesman of the Kogi state government, Kingsley Fanwo, made the threat while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

Daily Sun newspaper quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The Kogi state government will seek appropriate redress and will resist most vehemently the instant attempt and any further attempt to bring her into disrepute.”

Fanwo assured Kogites, the state government's partners, investors and the general public that the Bello-led administration is committed to transparency, probity and accountability.

He also said the Kogi state government will continue to provide good governance and the dividends of democracy.

He added that the government will expand its investments in security while promoting cooperation and integration among the people of the state.

NYCN hails EFCC over Kogi inquiry

On its part, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has hailed the courage of the EFCC for going after the Kogi state government.

Daily Post newspaper quoted NYCN president, Isah Abubakar saying the anti-graft commission beam more searchlight on Governor Yahaya Bello and what it called “his looting cabinet members.”

On Facebook, Muhammad Habibullahi Al-Okene Yusuf wrote an open letter to Governor Bello.

He wrote:

“Our governor we love you but you are not making us happy. Workers especially primary school teachers are really suffering both the serving and retirees. Make them smile. Please make us be proud of you as Borno people are proud of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum.

“We celebrated you when God Almighty brought you to power, please also follow the rules and regulations of Almighty Allah to guide us as our leader. People are dying of hunger and sickness, social beggars everywhere.

“Graduates are jobless. Schools (primary and secondary schools) lack teachers. Employ teachers and improve their welfare for effective teaching. We want to be proud of you after your regime. His Excellency Sir, know that people who celebrate you after your regime are your real loves.”

Recall that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, August 31 froze a Kogi state government salary bailout account.

Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim made the order pending the conclusion of an investigation by the EFCC.

EFCC counsel, A. O. Muhammed alleged that the N20billion loan was meant to augment salary payment but was kept in an interest-yielding account with the bank.

Kogi finance commissioner in the eye of the storm

Meanwhile, members of Kogi House of Assembly recently revealed that the state's commissioner for finance, Asiru Idris, may be arrested.

The lawmakers said that the commissioner would be arrested if he fails to appear before the House on Thursday, September 2.

Hilarion Collins Musa, the chairman, special committee on public accounts in the House, said Idris has been dismissing an invitation extended to him by the legislators.

Source: Legit