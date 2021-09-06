The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, a pro-Tinubu group, has dragged the APC and Governor Buni to court

Among others, the group wants the court to remove Governor Buni as the APC's caretaker chairman

The group also wants the court to declare all the actions taken by Buni as APC caretaker chairman null and void

Ekiti, Ekiti state - A group under the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, has urged the court to remove Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the national caretaker committee.

The Punch reported the APC members under the aegis of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, a group rooting for Tinubu’s speculated presidential bid, also urged the court to nullify all actions taken by Buni as APC caretaker chairman.

Ekiti state APC members loyal to the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, have urged the court to sack Governor Buni as chairman of the national caretaker committee. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the SWAGA members made the prayers in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Ekiti state division.

The group also sought an interlocutory injunction stopping the conduct of the local government congress which was held on Saturday, September 4, “or an order declaring the outcome illegal”, ThisDay also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Joined in the suit are the APC (1st defendant), Mai Mala Buni (2nd defendant), Ekiti APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso (3rd defendant), Chairman, Ekiti Congress Screening Committee, Samuel Abejide (4th defendant) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (5th defendant).

The group argued that it is unconstitutional for Buni, governor of Yobe state, to serve as the APC's caretaker chairman at the same time.

They also want the court to declare that no congress was held in the Ekiti state chapter of the APC.

The plaintiffs further asked for an injunction restraining INEC from recognising or dealing with any ward executive or officers purportedly produced from the purported ward congress recently head in the state.

The chairman of SWAGA in the state, Senator Tony Adeniyi, said INEC and APC had been duly served but accused Governor Buni and others of evading service.

Court sacks Governor Buni as APC caretaker chairman, stops LGA congress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a high court sitting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, stopped the scheduled local government congresses of the APC.

The court also restrained Governor Buni from parading as the party's caretaker chairman until the determination of a substantive suit.

Buni reacts to alleged sacking as APC chairman

Reacting to the alleged sack, Buni said the Delta high court order was not binding on him as the APC caretaker chairman.

The governor spoke through a statement by his media aide, Mamman Mohammed, on Thursday, September 1, in Abuja.

He said only mischief-makers were misinterpreting the order, adding that it was directed at the Delta state caretaker chairman and not him, Buni.

2023: Atiku fires APC, says ruling party is Nigeria’s biggest mistake

In another news, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has described the ruling APC as the biggest mistake the country made.

Atiku made the statement on Saturday, September 4, in Yola, Adamawa state, at an event where prominent APC stalwarts defected to the PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that he called on APC members to leave the party because of what he described as its woeful performance, saying mass defection from the party signalled the coming internment of the APC.

Source: Legit Newspaper