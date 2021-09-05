Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the APC

Yola, Adamawa - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the biggest mistake the country made.

The Punch reports that Atiku who made the statement on Saturday, September 4, in Yola, Adamawa state, at an event where prominent APC stalwarts defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng gathered that he called on APC members to leave the party because of what he described as its woeful performance, saying mass defection from the party signalled the coming internment of the APC.

Atiku said:

“We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called the APC. But from today, I am calling on you the Adamawa people to leave your parties and join the PDP because it is the future and the masses, party. APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake.

“It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa state after it was slayed by the APC, ushering the state into her present state of infrastructural development. Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the APC.”

New Telegraph also reports that during the event, prominent ex-members of APC, including a former secretary to Adamawa state government, Kobis Thimnu; Chief Daniel Bwala; Sali Bodes; Umar Bello; Nedo Geofrey and Philip Gutuwa were received by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri into the PDP.

Fintiri assured the defectors of fairness and a level playing ground as he urged stakeholders in the PDP in Adamawa to work round-the-clock to sell Atiku's candidature for president outside the state.

He maintained that Atiku is the messiah that Nigeria is earnestly awaiting.

Group says Atiku is well prepared to succeed Buhari in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a group under the aegis of Amalgamated Atiku Support Group threw its weight behind Atiku Abubakar to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

It was reported that the national coordinator of the group, Oladimeji Fabiyi, in a statement issued on Friday, September 3, said Atiku is the most adequately prepared and experienced politician to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fabiyi also condemned a recent statement credited to a group that suggested that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not field Atiku as a presidential candidate in the next general elections.

