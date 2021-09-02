Governor Buni of Yobe state has been ordered to stop parading himself as the APC caretaker chairman until the determination of a suit brought against him

A high court in Asaba, Delta state, gave the order following the ex-parte motion filed by some aggrieved APC chieftains

The court also stopped the ruling APC from going ahead with its LGA congress which had been scheduled for October 4, 2021

Asaba, Delta state - Emerging reports indicate that a high court sitting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, has stopped the scheduled local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for October 4, 2021.

Daily Trust reported that the court also restrained Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state from parading as the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) until the determination of a substantive suit.

An Asaba high court has restrained Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, from parading himself as the caretaker chairman of the ruling APC. Photo credit: Mai Mala Buni Media

According to The Guardian, the deputy chairman of the APC, Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor, who led other officials of the Delta APC, had approached the court following the July 10, 2021 ward congress, which was allegedly hijacked.

In the ex-parte motion filed by the applicants, lead counsel, Ebipade Richard, prayed the court to grant the seven-point reliefs sought.

Richard added that continuing with the LGA congress in Delta state would cause more damage to his clients.

