Boma and Tega's eviction was unsurprisingly a thing of joy for thousands of Nigerians following the intimate sessions they had in the house

Tega had revealed from her first day in the house that she is married with a son and her actions with Boma earned her heavy backlash

Hours after their eviction from the house on Sunday, September 5, Boma put his Instagram account on private to probably prevent Nigerians from tongue-lashing him

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show had a king-size eviction as they sent home four housemates, Tega, Michael, Peace, and Boma on Sunday, September 5.

A lot of Nigerians had been anticipating Tega and Boma's exit following what a lot of people called shameful intimate sessions in the house.

Boma is scared of backlash on social media

Source: Instagram

Days before his eviction from the house, a lot of celebrities and other Nigerians had reacted to clips of him and Tega that surfaced online and his page was filled with reprimanding comments.

Knowing the kind of backlash and dragging his actions in the house have earned him, Boma decided to protect himself by putting his Instagram page on private.

This means that people who are not following him already cannot get access to see anything or drop comments on his page.

Reactions trail Boma's action

wonderboyvibes:

"Baba don lock us for outside."

wonderboyvibes:

"The fear of Nigerians is the beginning of wisdom."

____benni_rola:

"He should be ashamed of himself, involving himself with a married woman. Shame on him."

bright___r:

"Nigerians have bad mouth. Dude is scared of being dragged."

1805clothings:

"Wahala be like wetin again??"

Tega and Boma face backlash

Things got pretty heated in week five of the Shine Ya Eye house, so much that a housemate, Tega's marriage took the heat.

Footage of Boma and Tega surfaced online where they were seen making out under the sheets.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as many people expressed disappointment in Tega due to the fact that she is married.

Many people were of the opinion that both Tega and Boma need to be evicted from the show due to their recent behaviour.

