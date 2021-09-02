Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has commented on the ongoing relationship between married BBNaija star, Tega and her another housemate Boma

The self-styled celebrity barman criticised Boma for getting intimate with a married woman and later mock her

According to him, there is a grave punishment for deliberately sleeping with a married woman and he advised fans not to be heartless like the male housemate

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined the growing list of BBNaija fans to condemn the relationship between Boma and his married co-star, Tega.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Cubana noted that it was in poor taste for Boma to sleep with a married woman then publicize it to other housemates while mocking Tega about her private parts.

Not stopping there, the self-styled celebrity barman went ahead to explain just how big of a deal it is to be intimate with a married woman.

Cubana Chiefpriest condemns BBNaija's Boma for allegedly sleeping with his married co-star, Tega. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @tecnomobileng, @bigbronaija

According to him, the punishment for deliberately sleeping with a married woman is very deep. He noted that even David in the bible suffered greatly for committing the same sin.

Cubana also advised his young fans to stay away from married women and not to be heartless like Boma.

He wrote:

“The punishment of f***kin a married woman knowingly is deep even King David, God most beloved was punished severely by God for doing it, his child died and his wives cheated on him rapidly. Dear young world try avoid married woman don’t ever be heartless like Boma.”

See his post below:

Despite unconfirmed reports making the rounds on social media that Boma and Tega slept with each other, there has been no video proof. However, clips made the rounds of the duo kissing and being intimate in other ways under the duvet.

Internet users react

After Cubana Chiefpriest shared his take on Boma and Tega’s situation on social media, numerous fans also shared their opinions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mazijinali:

“Single ladies avoid married men like #ChiefPriest too♂️.”

Cecy_mich:

“And married women, respect yourselves.”

Mcmakopolo1:

“Married woman is a no go area period.”

Zenmagafrica:

“You said it all. What Boma did was totally wrong. What I understand from this Big brother show is the housemates are showing us what is happening in our world today and especially in Nigeria. Girls shag married men. Young boys shag married women. It’s sad, disgusting and wrong.”

King__balo__:

“Well said !!! Even the girl I Dey shame for her.”

Creamy.dency:

“GOD bless Mazi 46 cows. You are too wiseeeee❤️.”

Interesting.

BBNaija’s Tega says hubby agreed she could do anything on the show

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tega has continued to surprise fans of the show over her closeness with her co-star, Boma. Some of the other housemates also recently questioned her on it.

During one of the tasks on the show, Tega once again kissed Boma in the full glare of her fellow housemates.

After the task, Yousef told Tega that her husband would have seen the kiss she shared with Boma. However, the mother of one seemed unfazed.

According to her, her husband already agreed that she could do anything on the show as long as she wasn’t going to sleep with any housemate.

