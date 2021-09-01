Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega has sparked reactions on social media after she was seen making out with Boma after lights out

The video stirred reactions and ex-housemate, Thelma joined several people who dragged Tega for soiling her marriage

According to Thelma, Tega's display is wrong if she still plans to keep her marriage after the show

Just five weeks into the Big Brother Naija show and Tega has taken so much heat over her conduct as her married woman.

A never before seen clip of the mum of one and Boma made rounds on social media and in the footage, they were seen making out.

Thelma says Tega is chasing clout Photo credit: @officialthelma_/@its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

The video got people talking with many berating her for engaging in such act despite leaving her husband and son to come on the show.

Arrant nonsense

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Thelma joined several Nigerians in bashing Tega, according to her, her display was totally wrong and just for clout.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Thelma noted that she saw Tega's husband's explanation for why his wife might have chosen to act that way but for someone who wants to keep her home, she should have respected her marriage.

The ex-housemate disclosed that she is not a supporter of broken homes and also took a swipe at people who enjoy watching explicit content on the show.

See post below:

Reactions

bolanleao:

"My question is must you involve yourself in an entanglement when ever you get into Biggy's house? Whether single or not."

leaddyskincare:

"The way the society hypes and see sexual sins as norm is alarming."

callmedamy:

"Honestly what Tega did is really bad."

twice_as_t:

"The husband should do a DNA for that little boy."

cy_nth1:

"I don’t get all this holier than thou attitude. Allow people to live their life how they please. mind your business"

Tega Tells Queen to Mind Her Business

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye fans had more to talk about after Queen’s conversation with Tega that was about their male co-star, Boma.

Queen was heard talking to Tega and showing concern about her newfound closeness with Boma., she warned Tega to beware while reminding her of how he treated her and Angel.

However, Tega seemed to have everything under control going by her response to Queen.

Source: Legit.ng