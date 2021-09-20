Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, has once again left social media users buzzing following recent uploads from a photoshoot.

While most fans of the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate are used to her rocking English wears, not so many have seen her in traditional looks - until now.

The reality star stunned in a green ensemble. Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

The British/Nigerian belle rocked a green corset 'George' dress - a nod to the Igbo people of Nigeria. And in one look, bejewelled her hair and neck with coral beads.

For the second look, she replaced the jewellery on her hair - which was packed in a low bun - with a gele.

First look post-eviction

Maria may have left the Shine Ya Eyes house, but she certainly has no plans of diming her shine.

Following her shocking eviction from Big Brother's house, the biracial beauty has been on media rounds, correcting her wrongs, clearing the air, and preparing for the life of fame.

As is the case with many reality stars, Maria isn't playing with her looks, especially when it comes to social media where the bulk of their fame often lies.

The reality star has been serving major fashion looks via her Instagram page - two of which have stood out.

