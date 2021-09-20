Comic actor, Okon Lagos has defended BBNaija housemate, Saga who many criticised for forgetting his purpose in the house after falling in love with Nini

Saga was heavily criticised when he couldn't perform the task Biggie gave him and Liquorose to avoid their partners

In Saga's defence, the comic actor said true love is hard to control because it makes one lose common sense

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon Lagos is the latest celebrity to defend the actions of BBNaija Shine ya Eyes housemate, Saga, for not effectively going about his task.

Okon Lagos defends BBNaija's Saga. Credit: @sagaadeolu @okonoflagos

Source: Instagram

Saga was widely criticised by many fans of the reality show for forgetting his purpose in the house after falling in love with Nini whom he couldn't afford to avoid as instructed by Biggie, while the same task was given to Liquorose to avoid Emmanuel and she did it well.

In the midst of all the criticisms, Okon has come to Saga's defence with some encouraging words for him on his verified Instagram page. According to him;

"Saga memes have been making rounds and y'all are quick to judge until that sh*t hits you! Mehhn, When real love walks in through the door, common sense flies through the window! In nearly all cases, Love and common sense are like oil and water. They just can't mix! Let the young man be abeg!"

Check out the post below:

Fans reactions

Obianuju__

"Whatever Saga is doing ain’t Love, that’s obsession."

Samueldanga

"This one is lost not love oh."

Mari.anickel

"He's obsessed not in love."

Mercyadum

"Many people are praying to have a boyfriend or husband like him and still insult him Abeg make the guy rest."

Biggie issues massive punishment to Saga and Nini

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes 'couple', Saga and Nini, faced the consequences of some of their actions while they occupied the head of house executive lounge.

The garden area of the house was completely disorganised and packed full of garbage. Biggie instructed both housemates to clean up the entire mess without assistance from their fellow contestants.

The punishment from Biggie came as a relief to fans of the show who have had mixed feelings about the housemates.

Source: Legit.ng