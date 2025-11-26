An African country could face a World Cup qualifying storm, according to a popular Nigerian journalist

The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, with Africa having a chance to present ten teams, as nine have already confirmed their place

After defeating Nigeria, DR Congo will head to the inter-continental playoff, where they are already seeded for the final

A famous Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, has disclosed that there could be serious World Cup qualifying trouble for an African country.

Nine teams from the continent have already confirmed their place at the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Senegal have all booked their place at the Mundial slated for next summer.

The Leopards of DR Congo also have a chance of progressing, having qualified for the inter-continental play-off billed for March next year.

Recall that the Leopards defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the semi-final of the African playoffs before edging Nigeria in the final via penalties.

World Cup qualifying in Africa produced mixed results, with several teams hindered by sanctions during the campaign.

African teams sanctioned in World Cup qualifiers

During the qualifiers, South Africa forfeited three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March.

Equatorial Guinea were also penalised after it was discovered that striker Emilio Nsue had played multiple matches without completing a proper nationality switch from Spain.

Congo's FA (FECOFOOT) faced FIFA suspension from February to May over third-party interference in the organisation's affairs.

World Cup qualifying storm for African country

With about seven months before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Osasu Obayiuwana stated that an African country faces serious trouble,

The ex-BBC reporter and lawyer wrote on X:

"A big #FIFAWorldCup qualifying storm is coming, concerning an African country. Which country in #Africa? And why it is going to find itself in a big mess?

"That will be revealed when the time is right. That time has not come just yet."

Some curious fans have taken to the comment section of the post asking questions.

@TanouDiallo18 probed further:

"Do you think Wan-Bissaka wasn't cleared by FIFA?"

@osasuo responded:

"I have no answer to give, because the question is none of my concern."

@robystyles4u777 added:

"So I’m hearing FIFA has not cleared Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo following his application for a switch of Nationality.

"I doubt this is true cos DR Congo officials cannot be that stupid to play him prior clearance. "Even if that is the case, it’s almost impossible."

@MAAHwrites posited:

"I hope it benefits Nigeria. Looks like God really wants us at that World Cup. If this eligibility issue clears, then a qualified country will pull out last minute. Some way, somehow shaa, we’ll be at the World Cup. I believe!"

FIFA debunks Wan-Bissaka's ineligibility rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that a FIFA official debunked unverified reports claiming that the world's football governing body is already reviewing the player's eligibility, branding the rumour as 'unfounded'.

The world's football governing body approved his request to switch to the DR Congo, and he made his international debut in a 4–1 win over South Sudan in the World Cup qualifiers, per WHUFC.

