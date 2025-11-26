A video of Izzy Ogbeide discussing children and why people should not have them has surfaced online

In the recording, she stated that children are not God's blessing, as many people refer to them

Fans reacted strongly after seeing the video, criticising her for her comments about children

Controversial content creator Izzy Ogbeide has sparked reactions online with her comments about children.

The mother of three was seen in a video claiming that children are not a blessing from God. According to her, children are a responsibility and an expensive subscription.

Ogbeide further stated that some people who have children cannot even afford to feed them, and urged that people stop referring to children as a blessing from God.

Izzy Ogbeide warns parents about having children

In the video, Ogbeide added that some parents go around begging to feed their children because they are too lazy to work.

She suggested that if they can't take care of their children, they shouldn't have had them in the first place.

Ogbeide explained that anything from God cannot be merited and stated that she does not believe in the Bible.

Izzy Ogbeide asks fans questions

Ogbeide also asked her fans if they knew how much it costs to pay for swimming lessons or how much parents spend when their children want to play football.

She inquired if people understood the financial burden of raising children.

Izzy Ogbeide advises fans about having children

While laughing, Izzy Ogbeide shared that she has three children, while others have six. She warned her fans to brace themselves and work hard to handle the responsibility of raising children.

The content creator even mentioned that some people might go as far as selling personal items for the sake of their children.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Izzy Ogbeide's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator about children. Here are comments below:

@ bernards_magic commented:

"please I want to take whatever you took because you made this video and I need 3 of it cos."

@shapes_by_oma wrote:

"For those praying and asking God for the fruit of the womb, may God bless them with one. Izzy can never relate cos hers came very easy."

@rugged4jesus shared:

"Your children bring you sorrow? My children are BLESSINGS from GOD."

@borncare_global reacted:

"Children are blessings and they are from God."

@nicemailer8 stated:

"Go and ask your mother if she's still alive... If you are from the marines world because you behave like one. Because of views you are provoking your creator."

