Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has stated that she does not mind having children out of wedlock

In a recent podcast interview , the Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner made her stance on single mothers known

She further clarified what she would do if she got pregnant before marriage, gaining the attention of many

Reality TV star Mercy Eke argued that the stigma associated with single motherhood in Nigeria primarily affects women who are not financially or socially privileged.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, successful women are not judged the same way.

In a recent podcast interview, the BBNaija Pepper Dem Gang winner stated that she would have no problems raising a child outside of marriage if she fell pregnant, despite the fact that it is not something she actively wants.

“I won’t go the extra miles to get pregnant out of wedlock. But if it just happens, I would leave it and have my baby. I want three children: two female kids and one boy or three girls. I love female children,” she said.

Eke emphasised that her decision would not jeopardise her chances of marriage, claiming that society treats single mothers differently based on their income or social status.

“Even if I don’t get married, I would still have kids. What most people don’t know is that the stigma of being a single mother only applies to women who don’t have things going for them,” she said.

“The women [single mothers] who are shattering glasses, men are begging them for marriage. I can get married tomorrow if I want to. But what I want in a man, I have not seen. It’s not like there is no suitor. There are plenty… So, even if I have a baby, I would still see a man.”

In his post, he claimed that the reality star is about to crash the marriage of her lover, who is a married man.

Stanley Ontop also added that the man he is referring to is from Delta State. According to him, the reason for the crisis in the Delta State married man's home is Mercy Eke's Lamborghini, which she claimed to have bought a few months ago.

