BBNaija housemate, Tega, had earlier caused a buzz after she was seen making out with Boma after lights out

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media with many people bashing her for dishonoring her marriage

Her husband identified as Ajmoney on Instagram, reacted to the video, explaining that her actions were meant to spite him because he cheated

His damning revelation sparked more reactions from BBNaija fans with some accusing him of playing a strategy

It is week five in the Shine Ya Eyes edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house and things have gotten pretty heated so much that a housemate, Tega's marriage is taking the heat.

How it started

Footage of Boma and Tega surfaced online in which they were seen making out under the sheets.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as many people expressed disappointment in Tega due to the fact that she is married.

Many people were of the opinion that both Tega and Boma need to be evicted from the show due to their recent behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tega's husband reveals he cheated

However, Tega's husband did not share in this sentiment.

In a now-deleted post, he opened up about their marriage, revealing things haven't been smooth between them.

According to him, Tega may have acted a certain way in the house because he had cheated on her - an act that threatened to end their marriage.

However, regardless of everything, Ajmoney revealed he still loves his wide and would do anything to support her dreams.

See post below:

Reactions

The post which has since been taken down seems to have left a bad taste in people's mouths as many people criticised the man for bringing his issues to the public, with some advising them to visit a therapist after the show.

Check out some comments below:

chefanne__:

"Nawa all this for votes. Your wife is coming home this Sunday sir. You can settle your differences then."

bettyphilips_:

"Fr this wasn’t needed. Don’t wash your dirty linen outside but oh well what do I know?‍♀️‍♀️"

lynda_stemcell:

"When she come out on sunday,make two of una go see therapist !!!!"

kalvie19:

"Nigerians are not used to honest men so people are struggling with this situation."

mandeedollzii:

"There was definitely a problem before she left the house."

pharmwendy:

"Too much information that the public doesn’t need‍♀️"

_barido:

"Common sense!!! Why bring this out in public? D*mn, people are not wise at all."

Fans have reacted with mixed feelings. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

This is a strategy

However, there are people who didn't buy his explanation and have accused him of trying to clean his wife's image.

Check out some comments below:

damola_a_:

"This strategy is the most stupid strategy."

jules_dadzie:

" Wahala be like strategy oh... Rest abeg she's coming home soon."

miszchrislove:

"STRATEGY"

james_daymoon:

"See what 90milli can cause. We have some the craziest PR strategists in the world. How can you advise a client to roll this PR script just to garner public sympathy towards a cause that is not certain?"

ayomide_omolayo:

"Pure strategy. I love Tega buh please Mr Aj money.. E don do."

Queen advises Tega

Fans recently had more to talk about after Queen’s conversation with Tega that was about their male co-star, Boma.

Sometime during the show, Queen was heard talking to Tega and showing concern about her newfound closeness with Boma.

Queen proceeded to warn Tega to beware while reminding her of how he treated her and Angel. It was also gathered that the housemate reminded her co-star that she was married.

Source: Legit