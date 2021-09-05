Media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu said there would be a king-size eviction on Sunday, September 5

All the housemates were nominated for eviction except Jay Paul and Jackie B who were spared as they won the Head of House tasks

A number of Nigerians were excited that lovey-dovey housemates Tega and Boma left the show

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has evicted four housemates, Tega, Michael, Peace, and Boma.

The host of the show Ebuka Obi Uchendu had said that there was going to be a king-sized eviction on Sunday, September 5, hence, all housemates except the two Head of House Jackie B and Jay Paul, were put up for eviction.

BBNaija King Size Eviction: Tega, Michael, Peace, and Boma leave the Shine Ya Eye Show. Photo: @its_tegadominic, @peaceogor, @bomaakpore, @michael042sm

Source: Instagram

Ebuka evicts housemates

While Tega thought she was giving Nigerians content, the mother of one was the first person to leave the house after all the housemates were put up for eviction.

In her chat with Ebuka, Tega described Boma as her friend, adding that their intimacy in the house was a script.

Some Nigerians were happy that she has finally left the show as many lamented how she flirted carelessly with Boma despite being married.

A viewer of the show, balo_ng said,

"Boma is so shocked. He thought they were both giving us content."

Michael becomes the 10th housemate to be evicted

On his relationship with Jackie B, he said there's no definition to it. However, he hopes to explore things with her outside the house.

On the next thing to do, Michael said he's going to continue with his music.

Peace becomes the 11th housemate to leave the show

The lovely housemate said she's going to invest in her fashion brand.

Boma becomes the 12th housemate to go home

The controversial housemate spoke on her relationship with Tega, stating that they were cool as she had always been there from the beginning.

On what she would be doing outside the house, he said he had projects he would be working on.

Nigerians react to Boma and Tega's eviction

deltarelish:

"He left with his stage wife las las."

bamy_wares:

"Oooooo this is sugar ….. body dey sweet me ehn chai."

officialwendyrich:

"Okro gone... I am the happiest person on earth this evening."

titi_empire:

"Bye-bye Boma see his hair like COVID-19 logo."

its_akoredebello:

"TEGA husband is somewhere singing praise and worship."

your_hair_mane:

"Content creator don go house."

bennietah:

"I love that you were evicted first. Big brother is trying to pass a message. All the best!!!"

qmarshals:

"Ope oh.... highlight giver..... go and give the highlights in ur husbands house oooo."

Nigerians react as Tega rocks Cross

In a video spotted online, Tega was dressed in her swimsuit and covered up with a see-through jacket. She sat on the laps of her fellow housemate Cross who also sat on a bed.

Tega was later spotted rocking Cross as if giving him a lap dance. Soon, Cross sat up and gave her a slow kiss on her chest.

Some Nigerians wanted to know if Tega was truly married or claimed to be, while others called her names for her action.

Source: Legit.ng News