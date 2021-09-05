On September 8, 2021, several Nigerian celebrities turned up in their best look to support one of their own, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, at the premiere of her movie, the Ghost and the Tout Too.

The premiere of the movie was on the same day as the actress' birthday, thus, when stars showed up in asoebi for the premiere, it most definitely made sense to a lot of people.

Stars showed up in stylish looks for the film premiere. Photo credit: @sharonooja, @iyaboojofespris, @symply_tacha, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

However, every premiere most often than not also comes with a theme, and for a movie with quite a descriptive title, we won't be wrong to say that quite a number of people expected to see some creative expression on the red carpet.

However, it appears not so many celebrities understood the assignment or perhaps went for the owambe-themed look since the day doubled as Abraham's birthday.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some celebrity looks at the movie premiere.

Check out the photos below:

1. Iyabo Ojo

The talented screen goddess most definitely understood the assignment and as it turned out, she was the only one who did.

Using the official asoebi, she made for herself a jogger set and paired the look with some studded boots. Her braided hairdo complemented the entire look pretty well.

Ojo may not have slayed the red carpet like the other stars, but she most definitely slayed the assignment.

2. Sharon Ooja

Anyone who is a fan of this actress knows she never misses an opportunity to look her best. Keeping her waist snatched and her curves on display, and wearing that broad smile is almost like her signature look now.

3. Osas Ighodaro

This Nollywood goddess stunned in a bejewelled look which gave off some sort of Afrocentric old Hollywood vibe, and we love to see it!

4. Anto Lecky

The BBNaija star and actress went with a different ankara design but maintained the purple clolour theme in this mono strap playsuit with an exaggerated train.

5. Diane Russet

The BBNaija star and actress also brought her A-game to the red carpet in a gorgeous custom made outfit.

6. Lucy Edet

The Lockdown star kept things regal in her flowy purple mono strap gown.

7. Kehinde Bankole

The actress slayed in an asymmetrical fringed dress. The wet curls look was definitely a good idea.

8. Etinosa

Well, this isn't exactly her best look as it did little to bring her youthfulness. A different hairstyle and choice of jewellery would probably have made more sense here.

9. Tacha

Serving legs and curves - as per usual. Tacha definitely did not come to play in this jaw-dropping style.

10. Cee-C

Her hairdo, her jewellery all complimented her bejewelled dress perfectly. However, a brighter pair of shoes would have been a better choice for the look.

11. Lilian Afegbai

This film star never gets it wrong with asoebi styles and she certainly killed it in this fitted purple look

