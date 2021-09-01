Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye who is also known as Bobriksy, recently threw a lavish party to celebrate his 30th birthday on August 31, 2021, and several celebrities were in attendance.

The party which is still the talk of all on social media seemed to have had a colour theme as several of the female guests in attendance turned up in gold outfits.

BBNaija stars like Mercy Eke, Tacha, Nengi and Tolani Baj were part of the guests in attendance.

His new friend and Tonto Dikeh's ex-bestie, Lady Golfer was also in attendance, and all of these ladies brought the shine to the party!

In this article, Legit.ng compiles photos of celebrity guests who turned up for Bobriky's party in golden looks.

Check out 6 celebrity looks below:

1. Tolani Baj

The reality star turned up for the event all glammed up in a Luxe by Ire dress.

2. Mercy Eke

The Pepper Dem star brought the heat as she appeared for the party in a Tubo dress which flattered her feminine silhouette.

3. Lady Golfer

The businesswoman held nothing back as she appeared for the event in an all-gold look starting from her celestial headpiece to her fringed knee-length dress.

4. Diiadem

Just like Mercy Eke, the Instagram influencer channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with her entire look. The hair, the red lipstain and the mini dress is reminiscent of Monroe's signature sultry look.

5. Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress killed it in a silver and sheer off-shoulder dress with her hair pushed to the back.

6. CEO Luminee

The talented designer went against the popular colour of the night as she attended the event in a leafy outfit that left internet users talking.

7. Nengi

The Lockdown star flaunted her curves in a beautiful shimmery gold look with a sleek and extra-long ponytail.

The star attended the birthday bash in style. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

8. Tacha

The Pepper Dem star and entrepreneur shared videos of herself looking stunning in a beaded white and sheer dress.

Tacha looked stunning. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Legit.ng News