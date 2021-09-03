Animal print is hot right now and a lot of our favourite celebrities and other fashion lovers are jumping on this trend, and we love to see it!

Apparently, even celebrities are not immune to rocking the same outfit as each other, no matter how unique they often try to be with their sense of style.

The fashionistas looked gorgeous in the same dress. Photo credit: @lillyafe, @inidimaokojie, @idia.aisen

Source: Instagram

Not everyone can pull off the animal print look flawlessly as one wrong accessory can have you looking tacky rather than fabulous.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled photos of three celebrities rocking similar leopard print dresses at different moments all captured on Instagram.

Check them out below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Idia Aisen

The media personality and actress posed in a stable photoshoot with a horse which saw her posing with the equine beauty.

For the look, she went for natural makeup and had her hair pulled to the back in a ponytail. Going minimal on the jewelry, Idia rocked simple earrings and some wrist jewelry.

Interesting, her decision to go barefoot did well to kill the look.

2. Inidima Okojie

The film star rocked the slip dress, with her hair pulled into a high ponytail, giving her a simple yet sultry look.

She accessorised with a pair of bold, dangly earrings, and also kept her makeup natural. Just like Idia, she wore no neck piece and went barefooted for this look as she posed by a swimming pool.

3. Lilian Afegbai

This entrepreneur and actress took things up a notch as she rocked the same look but with more glam.

Although she kept her jewelry accessory on the minimal and her makeup natural, she paired her dress with some strappy heeled sandals.

Her bohemian hair also contributed in making the actress avhieve that fabulous look.s

Priscilla Ojo in animal print

Although the trend never left, it appears a lot of people are big on these prints and one of them is Priscilla Ojo.

A brand influencer and daughter of popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla is not one to shy away from trending looks and this time is no different.

Scattered across her social media page are photos of the fashionista rocking different animal prints ensembles.

Whether in a slip dress or a catsuit, Priscilla slays the look like she was born for it.

Source: Legit