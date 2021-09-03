DSS releases two more Sunday Igboho's aides

Tajudeen Irinloye and Uthman Adelabu, arrested aides to Sunday Igbo have been released by the DSS

The due along other have been detained for over 60 days by the secrete police after an invasion in Oyi state

During the raid on Igboho's home by the secret police, two people were reportedly shot dead by the DSS

The Department of State Services has released two more aides of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo. The secret police released Tajudeen Irinloye and Uthman Adelabu on Friday after over 60 days.

The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release.

Two more Sunday Igboho's aides have been released. Photo: Allen Ade

Source: Facebook

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detainees.

They had met their bail conditions including the provision of 24 sureties but the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, had kicked against the bail granted by Justice Egwuatu to four of them, claiming that they were heavily involved in the alleged offence of arms stockpiling and other criminal activities of their boss, Igboho.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Awo had filed a remand application for the four detainees saying their release would affect investigation. He had also approached an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja to revoke the bail earlier granted to the four persons.

The detainees were arrested around 1am on July 1, 2021, when the secret police “raided” Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style, killing two other associates of the activist in a “gun duel.”

The 12 detainees had approached the court to seek their release.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that barely 61 days after their arrest by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), eight of the 12 aides of Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, have regained their freedom.

The counsel to the eight detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said that secret police released his clients on Monday, August 30.

Legit.ng gathered that the secret police, however, refused to release the remaining four detainees. According to the report, those released appeared at a press conference on Monday afternoon with their lawyer.

I have no hands in Sunday Igboho’s ordeal - Malami declares

Meanwhile, minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he did not have any hand in the raid conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

The DSS had raided the residence of Igboho in the early hours of Sunday, July 1 in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, an incident which sparked outrage across the southwest region of Nigeria.

The submissions made by the AGF were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on Wednesday, August 18 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the federal ministry of justice headquarters, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng