Kano Content Creators in Trouble as Traffic Agency Arrests Comedian, Bans Street Filming
- Deputy Managing Director of the Kano Traffic Agency, Lawan Shu’aibu Aranposu, has led an operation to arrest skit makers filming content on a major road in Kano
- The agency cites public safety and smooth traffic flow as reasons for the crackdown on unauthorised filming
- Content creators are worried about the impact of the ban on their work, calling for clearer guidelines and a proper framework to facilitate their creative work.
Kano state – Content creators in Kano are facing a crackdown after the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) arrested a comedian and his crew for filming on a major highway
Legit.ng gathered that the arrest took place on Tuesday, June 24, when the agency made the bold decision to ban all street filming without prior approval. This move has sparked concerns among local skit makers and content creators in the state.
According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 25, by the Deputy Managing Director of the agency, Lawan Shu’aibu Aranposu, the comedians were arrested along the Kano-Maiduguri Highway near the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange/Underpass Bridge.
Aranposu, who led the operation, stated that the group was obstructing traffic while shooting a skit.
Parading the suspects, Aranposu emphasised that KAROTA had already prohibited filming on major roads unless filmmakers obtain permission from the Kano State Censorship Board and notify the traffic agency in advance.
“Any drama shooting that will involve traffic obstruction must be communicated to KAROTA after securing permission from the Kano State Censorship Board,” he said.
Aranposu also issued a stern warning to filmmakers and content creators, urging them to avoid violating traffic laws in pursuit of their craft.
The arrested comedians were handed over to the Kano State Hisbah Board for further legal action.
Content creators react
Some Kano-based content creators, however, expressed frustration over the new restrictions, arguing that spontaneous street filming is crucial for their work.
A skit maker, Adams Sahal, reacted to the development, saying public places are crucial to their production.
"Most of our skits rely on real-life scenarios shot in public places."
“If we have to go through long approval processes every time, it will kill our creativity, and slow down production,” Sahal explained.
Another content creator, Aisha Musa, known as Aisha Baby, called for clearer guidelines.
"We don’t mind following rules, but the government should provide a proper framework so we know where and how we can shoot without problems," she said.
Meanwhile, KAROTA’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim Sharada, reiterated that the ban is necessary to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.
Source: Legit.ng
