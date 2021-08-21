Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's chief law officer, says he has to hand in the ordeal Sunday Igboho is going through

Igboho, originally named Sunday Adeyemo is an activist in the southwest of Nigeria, pushing for secession

The activist had mentioned AGF Malami in a case instituted in a high court on his behalf by his lawyers

Ibadan - Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he did not have any hand in the raid conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

The DSS had raided the residence of Igboho in the early hours of Sunday, July 1 in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, an incident which sparked outrage across the southwest region of Nigeria.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the submissions made by the AGF were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on Wednesday, August 18 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the federal ministry of justice headquarters, Abuja.

The case was instituted by Igboho, against the trio of AGF as the first respondent, DSS as the second respondent, and the director of DSS in Oyo state as third respondent.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Igboho on Wednesday, August 18, secured two favourable judgements in court against the DSS and Malami.

In the first ruling, the Oyo state high court sitting in Ibadan extended the order it gave restraining the DSSs from arresting Igboho.

The court in another judgement awarded N50,000 as cost against AGF Malami who is the first respondent in the suit instituted by the activist.

Recall that Malami had filed an application before an Oyo state high court seeking to vacate the order preventing the arrest of Igboho and freezing of his bank accounts.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, August 18, Abdullah Abubakar, the counsel representing the AGF, informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection on the matter.

Abubakar who could not move his application, having filed his processes out of time, pleaded with the court to grant him an extension of time.

