BREAKING: INEC Announces Date For Conduct Of By-Elections

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct by-elections across affected constituencies on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
The by-elections are to fill vacant seats in the National and State Assemblies due to resignations, deaths, or court annulments.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the election will hold across 12 states.
As reported by The Punch, Yakubu made this known at the consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
“These elections will take place in 16 constituencies involving two Senatorial Districts, five Federal Constituencies, and nine State Assembly seats.”
The affected constituencies include:
Senatorial districts:
Anambra South
Edo Central
House of Representatives Federal Constituencies.
Ovia South West/Ovia South East (Edo)
Babura/Garki (Jigawa), Chikun/Kajuru (Kaduna)
Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North (Ogun), and Ibadan North (Oyo)
The nine vacant State Assembly seats to be fill area:
Zaria Kewaye and Basawa in Kaduna state
Ganye in Adamawa state
Onitsha North I in Anambra state
Dekina/Okura in Kogi state
Bagwai/Shanono in Kano state
Mariga in Niger state
Karim Lamido I in Taraba state
Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara state.
