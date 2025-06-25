A lady has caused quite a stir online after she opened up about why she lived in a shrine for one month

According to the lady, it all started after she stepped on poison that was placed at the entrance of her mother's shop

After stepping on the poison, she noticed her legs were swollen, and her life took a different turn from that point

A young lady, @uch233, has recounted on TikTok how she lived in a shrine for a month.

She said someone had placed poison at the entrance of her mother's shop, and she unknowingly stepped on it.

Why lady stayed in shrine

She said that her legs were swollen and she had injuries three days after she stepped on the poison.

She became stigmatised in school as a result of her swollen legs, which had 'rotten injuries.'

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend dumped her because of it, but she managed to scale through.

She said it happened when she was preparing for her junior West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam.

To find a solution to her swollen legs, she was taken to a shrine, where she was given herbs and native medications.

She noted that she still has the scars. She wrote:

"You think you can hurt me?

"I stayed in a shrine for 1 month, did all sort of work and drink some bitter and native meds.

"Caused someone put poison at my mom entrance of her shop so I was the first to enter the shop.

"I matched the poison the next 3 days, my legs swollen, injuries.

"It was like those legs we watch in African magic.

"The boy I was dating left and mocked me, saying they will cut my one leg buh my mom stood with me.

"I was abt to write junior WAEC. I used that achere leg to school. My leg was big with rotten injury and it was always hot and red.

"If I keep it one place, the place will hot. It was heavy, I was backed to my school van everyday.

"Jsyk the scar is still on my leg to always remember me that people are wicked."

People react to lady's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

E&F ❤️🌼 said:

"My friend is in this position right now I hope heals."

HER🎀.....LIFE💥🌟🦋 said:

"The poison wasn't for you, that's why you healed from it..my thoughts tho people are wicked fr ooo..jokes aside."

Pretty—ashake🤍🩷🔐700 said:

"I can feel ur pain my love my mom was once there Omo we thank god sha she survived it."

Teslimah 🌹💜🎀👑🕊️💞 said:

"I am so sorry, I hope you are okay now? ☺️by the way, it's remind me not remember me."

Nke izizi🥰 said:

"I can relate 💔. I stepped on the one they kept for my dad when I was in j.s.1 😭😭😭. The pain and the way some people isolated me then."

Favorite🦋Edo😘girl💊 said:

"Na wetin idey pass through for 15 years now the leg don heal like no sour but e dey always swollen."

Broken 💔❤️‍🩹 said:

"Omo, I can relate. Thank God for my parents’ prayers. After that day, I learned never to step in just any kind of water on the road, especially early in the morning."

