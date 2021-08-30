The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, August 30, released some detained aides of Sunday Igboho

Igboho's house was raided on July 1, by the operatives of the DSS over an allegation of arm stockpiling and 12 of his aides were arrested

According to the lawyer of the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, another four of Igboho's aides are still being held by the DSS

FCT, Abuja - Barely 61 days after their arrest by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), eight of the 12 aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, have regained their freedom.

The Punch reports that the counsel to the eight detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said that secret police released his clients on Monday, August 30.

Some detained aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, were released on Monday, August 30. Credit: Sunday Igboho.

Legit.ng gathered that the secret police, however, refused to release the remaining four detainees.

According to the report, those released appeared at a press conference on Monday afternoon with their lawyer.

They are Abideen Shittu, Abdullateef Onaolapo, Ayobami Donald, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Dikeola Ademola, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen.

It was gathered that those still in DSS custody are Tajudeen Irinloye, Uthman Adelabu, Amudat Babatunde, and Jamiu Oyetunji.

Olajengbesi, while speaking at a press conference after the release of eight of the 12 detainees in Abuja on Monday, August 30, insisted that the remaining four of his clients must be freed because they had been granted bail by the court.

The Nation also reports that the lawyer stated that the DSS must account for the two associates of Igboho killed during the bloody raid of July 1, 2021.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, granted bail to the 12 detained aides of the separatist leader also known as Sunday Igboho.

AGF Malami breaks silence on Sunday Igboho's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said he did not have any hand in the raid conducted by the DSS in the residence of Sunday Igboho.

It was reported that the submissions made by the AGF were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on Wednesday, August 18 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the federal ministry of justice headquarters, Abuja.

The case was instituted by Igboho, against the trio of AGF as the first respondent, DSS as the second respondent, and the director of DSS in Oyo state as the third respondent.

