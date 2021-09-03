A political group, Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG), has picked former VP Atiku as its preferred political leader to emerge president in 2023

The group's national coordinator, Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the Adamawa born politician is the most prepared person who can chase the APC away from the Aso Villa in the next polls

Fabiyi dismissed the argument that Atiku should not be fielded as the PDP's flag bearer because of his age

A group under the aegis of Amalgamated Atiku Support Group has thrown its weight behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This Day reported that the national coordinator of the group, Oladimeji Fabiyi, in a statement issued on Friday, September 3, said Atiku is the most adequately prepared and experienced politician to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A group named Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG) says former VP Atiku Abubakar is the most adequately prepared to confront and rescue power from the APC in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Fabiyi also condemned a recent statement credited to a group that suggested that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not field Atiku as a presidential candidate in the next general elections.

He said the anonymous group has launched a sustained media campaign against Atiku but stressed that no group should have the right to tell the PDP who to present as its presidential candidate, Leadership also reported.

The statement partly read:

"Atiku is the most adequately prepared and experienced political candidate in Nigeria to confront the APC.”

Fabiyi said the argument that Atiku should be disqualified on the grounds that he is too old to run and that the PDP didn’t win in 2019 because the former vice-president was not popular with Nigerians is "a tissue of nonsense".

He said Atiku is the only politician adequately prepared to rescue the country from various challenges including the state of the economy and insecurity.

According to him, APC leaders have run out of ideas needed to take the country to the desired level.

2023 presidency: PDP group tells Atiku not to contest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 asked Atiku not to contest the 2023 presidency.

The group accused the PDP chieftain of abandoning the party for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), since he lost the 2019 presidential election.

Though Atiku has not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, had months ago said he would contest again.

Source: Legit.ng