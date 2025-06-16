Dangote Refinery has announced plans to commence free fuel distribution to marketers and other stakeholders nationwide

The refinery said that the scheme is offering free logistics support to beneficiaries and will commence on August 15, 2025

Also, the refinery said it has procured 4,000 CNG-powered trucks to boost the national fuel distribution

Dangote Refinery has announced plans to begin free petrol distribution and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation, and other large-scale users nationwide.

The mega refinery disclosed in a statement on Sunday, June 15, 2025, that the national free logistics plan, which will begin on August 15, will transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution ecosystem.

Dangote Refinery unleashes 4,000 trucks

According to the statement, the company has procured 4,000 brand-new CNG-powered trucks to ensure the smooth takeoff of the initiative.

It said that the scheme will continue for a long time, stating that the plant is also investing in CNG stations known as daughter booster stations to ensure seamless product distribution.

The facility said that the programme is part of its larger commitment to eliminate logistics costs, boost energy efficiency, promote sustainability, and support Nigeria’s economy.

The refinery said the initiative will allow stations purchasing petrol and diesel to benefit from the enhanced logistics support.

It is currently targeting key sectors such as manufacturing, telecoms, and others to gain from the programme, stating that reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and growth of the economy.

Dangote refinery targets large-scale energy consumers

The giant refinery is offering a credit facility to marketers purchasing about 500,000 litres, stating that the opportunity allows them to obtain an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, under a bank guarantee.

According to reports, the refinery referred the move as revolutionising the downstream petroleum industry, describing its as a pioneering effort in the energy sector.

“Our goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be.

The 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery said that the move will revive inactive petrol stations, drive job creation, boost small businesses, increase government revenue, improve fuel access in rural communities, and strengthen investor confidence in the country's energy sector.

The refinery releases registration details

The Lekki-based mega plant asked marketers, manufacturers, and petrol dealers to embrace the programme.

It also released registration details, including KYC verification dates, which span 60 days for marketers to register.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains a proud partner in this national journey— a truly Nigerian company of global standards, dedicated to the well-being of all Nigerians,” the statement said.

Marketers express fears

Meanwhile, following the company’s free fuel distribution plans, members of the Dangote Marketers Group have raised serious concerns, describing the move as a death sentence for the businesses and value chain.

The marketers, who bridge the gaps between depot owners and filling stations, fear that the mega refinery’s new strategy of bypassing traditional middlemen and offering direct sales and logistics to end-users will spell doom for their businesses.

One marketer described the move as sounding the death knell on their businesses and means of livelihood, stating that jobs, businesses, and even families would be affected by the impact.

Petroleumpriceng reported that independent marketers traditionally operate as financing and logistics bridges between depots and retail outlets.

The report disclosed that fuel station owners mostly rely on them for credit, loading processing, and truck mobilisation.

