FCT, Abuja - A group called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 has asked a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, not to contest the 2023 presidency.

Daily Trust reported that the group accused the PDP chieftain of abandoning the party for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), since he lost the 2019 presidential election.

Though Atiku has not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, had months ago said he would contest again.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, August 25, in Abuja, the chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, said:

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now the 2023 elections are at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at is politics.

“We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward.”

The Cable reported that the group said the former vice president should rather take another position in the party.

The group stated:

“He can be asked to take the position of the chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, where he will play an advisory role to younger politicians, as an elder statesman.”

2023 presidency: Wike says he is not aware of Atiku's ambition

Meanwhile, following the speculations that Atiku has begun scheming to become the presidential candidate of the PDP, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, August 13, said he is not aware that the former vice president wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

He made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

The governor said he was not aware of Atiku’s move because the PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.

