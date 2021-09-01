The federal government says it won't watch and allow hate mongers throw Nigeria into chaos due to their rhetorics

Lai Mohammed, the government's spokesman, issued the warning in a recent interview with Nigeria's foremost news agency

The minister also handed a stern warning to broadcast stations concerning allowing such narratives on their mediums

Cape Verde - The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has warned broadcast stations in the country to be wary of the kind of rhetoric they project on their platforms

Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the comment on Wednesday, September 1 while speaking to a reporter from the News Agency of Nigeria in Cape Verde, where he is attending a conference.

Lai Mohammed has issued a stern warning to broadcast stations concerning hate narratives. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Last warning for defaulters

Excerpts of the interview published by The Nation newspaper quoted the minister as saying the National Broadcasting Commission and other regulators should ensure that broadcast stations abide by the nation's statutory laws and ethics.

He said any station that violated the broadcast code and ethics of the country would be shown a 'red card.'

The minister admonished political, religious leaders, and opinion moulders to stop spewing hate narratives, warning that they are capable of setting the country ablaze.

His words:

“We agree that there are challenges but the government is doing its best in addressing insecurity, banditry, insurrections, and fixing the economy.

“What one expected from these leaders at this trying period is support and encouragement.

“It is, however, quite disturbing that they have thrown caution to the winds and it is no longer about leadership and maturity but about who can say something that can break this country.’’

How minister rang the alarm on hate mongers earlier

Recall that the minister had earlier accused some Nigerians in the diaspora of spewing fake narratives against the Buhari administration.

Alhaji Mohammed made the statement while receiving a delegation from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter.

He said some of the Nigerians abroad have collaborators back home who help them spread their false stories about the government.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed said some people in the country are trying to tear the country apart for selfish reasons.

According to the minister, certain elements are attempting to exacerbate ethnic and religious differences in Nigeria.

He made the comment at a book presentation, adding that the challenges facing the country are neither ethnicity nor religion.

