Nigerians badmouthing in the country have been urged to desist from such actions by Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The minister of information and culture stated that a person who vigorously supports their country won't badmouth his or her nation

The minister also alleged that some group of Nigerians have invested their time in spreading fake narratives against the country

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has accused some Nigerians in the diaspora of spewing fake narratives against the Buhari administration.

The accusation was made by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday, July 27.

Minister calls for patriotism among citizens

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the minister's chief press secretary, Joe Mutah, noted that Mohammed made the statement while receiving a delegation from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter.

The minister said untrue allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, human rights abuses have been promoted by a section of Nigerians in diaspora and their allies back home.

Alhaji Mohammed also emphatically declared during the meeting:

“Patriots do not badmouth their country around the world.”

Minister seeks NIDO's partnership in curbing fake news

He appealed to NIDO to usurp the initiatives and narratives from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad amongst the comity of nations.

He added:

“Yes, we have challenges, especially in the area of insecurity. But this administration has not only acknowledged these challenges but is also earnestly tackling them. I make bold to say that no government in the history of this country has done so much with so little.”

The ministry of information and culture also shared further details on the meeting via its official Facebook page.

A picture of the visit and the full statement of the minister was also posted on the page.

Recall that on Saturday, July 24, Alhaji Mohammed said some people in the country are trying to tear the country apart for selfish reasons.

According to the minister, certain elements are attempting to exacerbate ethnic and religious differences in Nigeria.

He made the comment at a book presentation, adding that the challenges facing the country are neither ethnicity nor religion.

In a related development, the APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign (APC-LAC), has declared that the Buhari-led administration committed more resources to infrastructure than any other administration in Nigeria since 1999.

The administrations before President Muhammadu Buhari include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In its weekly reports of Buhari's legacies through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 7, the APC-LAC said more road and rail infrastructure are being built and or completed since Buhari assumed office in 2015 than in the sixteen years between 1999 and 2015.

