Dr Yahuza Getso raised concerns over the whereabouts of bandit leader Bello Turji, claiming he was not in hiding and could be arrested within 24 hours

Dr Getso criticised the government and judiciary for failing to act on intelligence provided to capture Turji and alleged accomplices

Bello Turji refuted claims of receiving money during peace talks and blamed former political leaders for fuelling insecurity in the North

Intelligence and security expert, Dr Yahuza Getso, has raised serious concerns over the whereabouts of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.

The security expert claimed Turji is not in hiding as widely believed and could be arrested within 24 hours if the government acted decisively.

Dr Yahuza Getso, an intelligence and security expert, raises concerns over the location of bandit leader Bello Turji and challenges the federal government’s intentions. Photo credit: @GeneralSnow

Source: Facebook

Dr Getso spoke during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, questioning the government’s seriousness in tackling insecurity in northern Nigeria.

According to Dr Getso, Turji has remained at large despite repeated intelligence being provided to authorities regarding his location.

“I don’t believe that Bello Turji is the most wanted because he is not in any hideout.

“Times without number, I have provided information that would have aided in capturing Bello Turji long ago, but they have never been serious about it," Dr Getso said.

Allegations against political figures

Dr Getso’s comments follow new allegations by Turji over the weekend, in which the bandit leader claimed to have maintained relationships with the current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and two former Northern governors.

Turji accused the former governors of fuelling insecurity across the North and alleged he had participated in a series of peace meetings with the Zamfara state government during a former administration, Nation reported.

Expert shows concerns over intelligence and judicial handling

Reacting to Turji’s claims, Dr Getso described the situation as “a question of national security, national integrity, and issues of compromise.”

“Where is our intelligence? Who facilitated the discussion? Who are the accomplices? They have been found in the government during Matawalle, Tambuwal, Masari, Mallam Dauda Lawal, Dikko Rada, and others,” he said.

He also criticised the judiciary and security agencies for failing to provide updates on arrests linked to Turji and the alleged accomplices.

“When we look at the Kwara state situation, I’m not surprised about those who have been named already. Do we really have a responsible government? If we did, they would have been able to fish out these people who have been implicated in this matter,” Dr Getso said.

Turji responds to allegations

In a viral video circulating on social media, Turji defended himself against claims of personal gain, responding to allegations by Musa Kamarawa, a former peace mediator appointed by Sokoto and Zamfara state governments.

Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji admits meeting Zamfara ex-governor Bello Matawalle. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Original

Kamarawa had claimed Turji received N30 million during several meetings with the former Zamfara governor, now Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Vanguard reported.

Turji refuted the claims, saying:

“We agreed on peace when the Zamfara State government appointed you. But what you are saying now is full of lies and deceit. I did not even receive N3m.”

He further blamed former political leaders, including former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa and former Zamfara State governor Senator Ahmed Yerima, for fuelling insecurity prior to Matawalle’s administration and called for their arrest and investigation.

Soldiers kill Turji's lieutenant

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the 8 Division neutralised Turji's lieutenant, Kachalla Kallamu, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birni.

Soldiers recovered multiple rifles and ammunition after a prolonged gunfight that forced the terrorists to retreat across a stream.

Source: Legit.ng