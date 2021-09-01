Nigerians do not need to go far in their search for those who are behind insecurity in the country

The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, has pointed at greedy and selfish politicians as the very culprits

Governor Diri made this claim in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Tuesday, August 31, while speaking on the cause of insecurity

In the opinion of Governor Douye Diri, Nigeria is going through security issues due to the greed of many politicians who think only of themselves.

The Bayelsa governor on Tuesday, August 31, claimed that the partisan sentiment of most leaders in the management of the country's ample resources is partly responsible for the current crisis.

Governor Diri added that this has resulted in insurgency, kidnapping, political, social, health, and food insecurity, Punch reports.

Governor Diri believes that greedy politicians are behind insecurity in Nigeria

He made these submissions in Yenagoa through the deputy governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

His words:

“In this country, we have a situation where most politicians no longer have values but only pursue their selfish interests.

"As long as their interest is protected or fortified, they can overlook any consequences and even the interest of the people they are leading. That is why some of them can change like the chameleon and jump ship easily.”

Governor Masari reveals real cause of insecurity in Katsina

Meanwhile, Katsina governor, Bello Masari, had said the high rate of insecurity in the state in recent years was being caused by the inordinate ambition on the part of politicians.

He said politicians were bent on reaping dubious political gains or use it as leverage ahead of the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said the unnamed politicians want to dent the image of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the country and portray them as being passive in the face of ravaging insecurity.

Masari also attributed the spate of killings in the state to reprisal attacks by bandits against the cold-blooded murder of their suspected relatives or collaborators by groups that had been outlawed by the state government.

He said activities of the groups, including the well-known Yan’sankee teams, were counter-productive, as they would travel to distant villages and communities to kill one or two suspects, but the irate bandits would strike back later, killing innocent persons in their numbers in the affected villages.

