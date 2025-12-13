President Bola Tinubu sent a message to FCT minister Nyesom Wike on his birthday

Tinubu spoke about Wike’s leadership and credited him for ending the 14 year delay on the Apo Karshi road project

The President addressed Wike’s commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda and wished him strength and continued success

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sent a major message to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, on the occasion of his birthday.

The President described him as one of the most outstanding performers in his administration.

President Bola Tinubu issues a significant message to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on his birthday. Photo credit: @GovWike/Kola Sulaiman

Source: Twitter

In a congratulatory message issued on Friday, December 13, the President joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the former Governor of Rivers state, giving thanks to God for a life he said has been marked by purpose, service and courage.

Tinubu hails Wike’s performance in FCT

President Tinubu praised Wike for what he described as his audacious leadership style and ability to overcome obstacles in the discharge of his duties.

According to the President, the FCT is undergoing a visible transformation under Wike’s leadership, particularly in the area of infrastructure development.

He specifically highlighted the Minister’s intervention in the Apo–Karshi road project, noting that it successfully ended a 14-year delay that had stalled the completion of the road.

‘An exceptional performer’, Tinubu says

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President described Wike as one of the shining stars of his cabinet.

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the Federal Capital as never seen before and proving that his moniker as ‘Mr Project’ is not limited to his home state of Rivers,” the President said.

Commitment to Renewed Hope agenda praised

President Tinubu also commended Wike for his resilience, can-do attitude and commitment to excellence, noting that his contributions align strongly with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party,” the President added.

President wishes Wike strength and continued success

The President thanked the FCT Minister for his consistent efforts in delivering tangible results and wished him continued strength as he marks another year.

President Tinubu concluded by praying for good health and renewed energy for Wike to sustain the pace of development in the Federal Capital Territory.

The message was issued on December 12, 2025, and signed by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu highlighted Fayose's historic return to power in 2014, noting that he became the first Nigerian politician to defeat two incumbent governors.

