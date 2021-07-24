The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious conflicts

Mohammed stated that Nigerians should sustain the spirit of unity national laid by the founding fathers of the nation

The minister has narrated how Christians and Muslims have been peacefully co-existence in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said some people are in the country were trying to tear the country apart cause for selfish reasons.

Premium Times reported that Mohammed made the statement on Saturday, July 24, in Abuja on Saturday, July 24, at the book presentation.

Nigeria’s problem not religious, ethnicity – Lai Mohammed

He alleged that certain elements are attempting to ex exacerbating ethnic and religious differences in Nigeria.

He said the challenges facing the country are neither ethnicity nor religion.

The minister recalled that he once used the premises of St Andrews Catholic Church, Oro, his hometown for Ramadan lectures for three consecutive years.

This is a shining example of religious harmony and peaceful co-existence that we know in Nigeria.

He said:

“For three years, a Church making its premises available free of charge for the annual Ramadan lecture.

“This is contrary to the acrimony and mutual suspicion that many religious leaders are promoting today.''

Mohammed also gave a similar account when a Church in the heart of Lagos had to shift its Sunday service forward to enable the Muslim faithful to celebrate Sallah when the date fell on a Sunday.

