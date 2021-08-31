Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed the only solution to the ethnoreligious conflicts among Nigerians

Osinbajo, who played host to members of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) in Abuja on Monday, August 30, explained why leaders must be selfless

According to him, Nigeria's leaders must emulate Nelson Mandela if they really want an end to the problems plaguing the country

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's vice president, has urged leaders to be ready to risk their popularity like South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, to promote peace in the country.

TheCable reports that while speaking when he received a delegation of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) on Monday, August 30, Osinbajo said leaders must understand the value of respectful non-violent communication in ensuring that conflicts do not degenerate into violence.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigeria's leaders to risk their popularity to resolve conflicts. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the vice president in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, advised leaders to emulate Mandela and Abdullahi Abubakar, a cleric who saved over 200 Christians during a religious crisis in Plateau state in 2018, in using their positions to address ethnoreligious crises in the country.

Osinbajo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Those sacrifices are sacrifices, even in what you say, how you say it, and then sacrifices also in the acknowledgement of whatever people are saying and the willingness to accept."

Vanguard also reports that Osinbajo said people can all talk nicely and say the right things, adding that unless they are prepared to make some concessions which may cost them popularity within their own group, the country cannot move forward.

The vice president added:

“These are stories of people who are not only political or religious leaders but just ordinary people, doing the right thing. Unless we are prepared to not just talk about it but to make an open display, first of all, of those who are doing the right things."

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to love one another, says country remains unbreakable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Osinbajo declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria would prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

It was reported that Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26, at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

Osinbajo emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

Source: Legit