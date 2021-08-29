The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was crowned on Saturday, August 21 in a coronation beamed live on national television for millions of Nigeria.

It was an opportunity for Nigerians to witness the rich culture of the Itsekiti people and to welcome a new king who is just 37 years old.

Dr. Jonathan and the newly installed Olu of Warri during the former president. Photo credit: Olu of Warri palace

On the day of the coronation, there were so many activities across the nation causing some prominent Nigerians to miss the coronation of the young king.

However, since his ascension, his palace in the oil-rich city of Warri has been a beehive of activities as prominent citizens have been visiting the king to pay their homage and congratulate him on his new role.

Legit.ng lists the 6 prominent Nigerians who have visited the King since his ascension.

1. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo, 84, is one man who is known for respecting tradition and giving monarchs their respect at all times. Visiting the King a day after his coronation, Obasanjo knelt before the monarch in a photo that went viral across the country. The former Nigerian president urged the King to be close to God and always fight for the interest of his people.

2. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

Bayelsa-born Jonathan is not only a former Nigerian president but a notable and respected voice in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. On his return from Uganda where he was recently appointed as a chancellor in one of the country's prestigious universities, Jonathan headed straight to Warri to pay homage to the new king.

3. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Senator Okowa as the host governor couldn't attend the coronation because his father was buried on the same day. But, the next day, Sunday, August 22, Governor Okowa visited and attended the thanksgiving service to mark the coronation of the monarch as the 21st Olu of Warri at the Palace Ground, Aghofen, Warri. The governor in his remark congratulated the new Olu on his successful coronation describing him as a man of peace.

4. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

On Monday, August 23, The Kano state governor paid a congratulatory visit to His Royal Majesty Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko for his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri at his palace. The governor stopped by at the palace with his entourage after they visited the family of a former military administrator of Kano state, Colonel Dominic Obukadata Oneya (rtd) in Warri, who died recently.

5. Chief Godswill Akpabio

On Saturday, August 28, the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the newly installed Olu of Warri, to congratulate him for the success and peaceful ascension to the throne of his forebears. The minister also prayed for a successful and peaceful tenure for the King and asked him to continue to preach and practice peace, love and unity in his kingdom.

6. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday, August 29, led a delegation of the House to visit and congratulate Ogiame Atuwatse III on his ascension to the throne. The Speaker prayed that the monarch's reign will be long, peaceful, and prosperous.

