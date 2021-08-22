Former president Obasanjo, 84, earned Nigerians' praises as he is pictured on his knees paying homage to Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 37-year-old new Olu of Warri

Many said Obasanjo's action despite his age and political status shows he has great respect for tradition

Tsola Emiko, the new Olu of Warri, was crowned on Saturday, August 21, amid a colourful display of tradition

Warri, Delta state - Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has paid homage to the newly installed Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In a photo posted on Instagram by a social media influence, Ubi Franklin, the former president is seen on his knees, despite his age, paying homage to the new Olu of Warri who was crowned on Saturday, August 21.

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has paid homage to the newly installed Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III. Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg

Obasanjo celebrated his 84th birthday in March while Tsola Emiko, the newly crowned Olu of Warri is 37.

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians on social media have hailed the former president for his deep respect for tradition despite his age and political status.

Popular comedian, Seyi Law (@seyilaw1), commented on Instagram:

"Chief Obasanjo has always been a man that revered ROYALTY. It is our culture and we must preserve it. Long may the king reign and live."

Wale Jana (@walejana), said:

"Obasanjo was first head of state when he was 39. He knows the grace. This picture is heavy."

Dr. Dipo Awojide, FHEA (@ogbenidipo) said:

"A solid traditional man. Obasanjo, a solid man. 25 or 38, he will bow to you if you are a King."

Omenai Newman (@bigfarouzzy) said:

"Respect for the crown. Africa have a beautiful culture sha."

Che Guevara (@khvnlh3) said:

"Say what you have to say about Baba OBJ, but when it comes to culture and tradition, baba knows his onions..."

