The coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III Iwere Kingdom in Delta state, took the internet by storm on Saturday, August 21, as many people said it is a welcome development for the young to rule.

CNN reports that the occasion got many people hooked to the TV screen as some flew in for the event.

Many people were hooked during the ceremony. Photo source: BBC, CNN

Source: UGC

According to the BBC, the ascension of the 21st Olu of Warri with birth name Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko is a break from the age-long curse placed on the land by Olu Erejuwa II who was unjustly deposed.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five powerful photos from the occasion that brought fanfare and pomp.

1. Obasanjo kneeling before the king

Many people were amazed. Photo source: CNN

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This particular photo generated a lot of reactions from social media users as people wondered what must have caused the former president to kneel before the monarch.

In the snap, the former president knelt before him as a sign of respect; the young king also bent his head forward.

2. The king carried a clay pot

He shouldered the clay pot. Photo source: BBC News

Source: UGC

During the events lined up for his coronation, the Ogiame Atuwatse III carried a pot on his shoulder like someone just coming from the stream as people surrounded him.

Pressmen and photojournalists shoved themselves to take shots of the new king.

3. This crown on my head

He adjusted the crown on his head. Photo source: CNN

Source: UGC

This photo is another iconic shot captured at the ceremony. In it, the king felt both sides of his new crown.

4. The king with a handkerchief

The king was in a celebration mood. Photo source: CNN

Source: UGC

Perhaps as a sign to show dancers and singers he was also in a joyous mode, the king waved a white handkerchief.

5. About to get the crown

With both hands lifted up in prayer, the king thrust his head forward as kingmakers prayed before crowning him the king of his kingdom.

Obasanjo's prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a message was sent to the new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III by Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former president urged the newly crowned monarch to deepen his relationship with God as he begins his reign.

He gave the advice during the coronation thanksgiving service of the monarch at his palace in Warri on Sunday, August 22.

He said:

“With the way you have started, I believe you will live up to the responsibility that God has given to you."

Source: Legit