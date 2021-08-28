Several prominent Nigerians have felicitated with the new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in Delta state

The 37-year old monarch has been asked to unite his people and work towards attracting investment in his domain

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa described the emergence of the new monarch as an act of God no one can question

A former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has visited the newly crowned Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his Palace in Delta State.

Jonathan shared a picture of his visit to the monarch on Saturday, August 28, via his official Facebook.

Goodluck Jonathan pictured at the palace of the Olu of Warri. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

He wished the monarch a peaceful and prosperous reign.

The former president said:

‘’At the Palace of HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri. May His Majesty's reign be peaceful, prosperous, and long.’’

Obasanjo tells Olu of Warri to be closer to God

Meanwhile, another ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo had also visited the new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, in Warri, Delta State after his coronation.

The former president urged the newly crowned monarch to deepen his relationship with God as he begins his reign, Channels TV reported.

He gave the advice during the coronation thanksgiving service of the monarch at his palace in Warri on Sunday, August 22.

Governor Okowa congratulates Atuwatse III, 21st Olu of Warri

In another report, the Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday, August 22, Okowa described the successful coronation of the highly revered monarch as an act of God and prayed that his reign would be peaceful and beneficial to the kingdom and humanity.

He particularly commended the Itsekiri people for the peaceful conduct of the coronation and urged the new monarch to chart a new beginning of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among his people and other ethnic groups in the state.

