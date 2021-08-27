The embattled national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, said the opposition party respects the rule of law

Secondus made the statement on Friday, August 27, as he resumed office following a court order that reinstated him

A state high court had earlier restrained Secondus from parading himself as the PDP's national chairman

FCT, Abuja - Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, August 27, stormed the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside scores of his supporters.

The Punch reported that the embattled PDP chairman entered his office ahead the National Working Committee meeting.

Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP on Friday, August 27, stormed the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside some of his supporters. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

Secondus resumed on Friday in line with another court order issued by a Birnin Kebbi high court which reinstated him as chairman, The Nation also stated.

Recall that a Rivers state high court had earlier restrained Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

PDP respects rule of law - Secondus

Resuming office on Friday, Secondus said the opposition PDP respects the rule of law, The Punch added.

His words:

“It’s good to be back. We are a party that respects the rule of law.

"We obey Court orders, we obeyed the order given last week and we are obeying the one given yesterday. We have a series of meetings today.”

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former governors on the platform of the PDP were lobbying for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

The ex-PDP governors took the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

Rivers PDP women accuse Secondus of anti-party activities

In another related development, Secondus has been accused of anti-party activities by the women caucus in the Andoni local government area of Rivers state.

According to the women, the PDP chairman is having close ties with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the caucus' president, Ms Doris Owaji, and secretary, Mrs Beauty Samuel.

2023 presidency: PDP group tells Atiku not to contest

In other news, a group called the PDP Action 2023 has asked a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, not to contest the 2023 presidency.

The group accused the PDP chieftain of abandoning the party for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), since he lost the 2019 presidential election.

Though Atiku has not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, had months ago said he would contest again.

Source: Legit.ng