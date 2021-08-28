PDP Leadership Crisis: Drama as Secondus Barred from Attending Caucus Meeting

The leadership crisis in the PDP escalated as Prince Uche Secondus faced what looked like another plot to unseat him on Friday, August 27

There was a mild drama at the opposition party's secretariat after the PDP chairman was barred from a caucus meeting

Secondus resumed office on Friday after a court sitting in Kebbi ordered him to continue parading himself as the party chair

The meeting, which was held at the national secretariat in Abuja, was attended by top bigwigs of the party including the acting national chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi.

Uche Secondus is facing tough times as PDP chairman. Credit: Prince Uche Secondus

This apparently highlighted the leadership crisis in the party, which saw embattled Secondus barred from parading himself as the chairman of the party after a ruling by a High Court in Port Harcourt.

Tough times ahead for Secondus

Although Secondus has been directed to resume office following an order given by a court in Yobe state on Thursday, August 27, there was a mild drama at the PDP secretariat when the embattled chairman wanted to attend the caucus meeting.

According to Daily Sun, members of Board of Trustees ( BoT) led by Senator Walid Jibrin and some party leaders were divided on whether to allow embattled Secondus who was at his office into the meeting.

Another issue during the meeting was when the coordinator (MC) of the meeting addressed Akinwonmi as “deputy national chairman (South), standing in for the national chairman” instead of addressing him as the acting national chairman.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, however, tried to quench the flame as he visited Secondus in his office. Both men later joined the meeting.

PDP announces date for national convention

Meanwhile, the opposition party has announced Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, as the tentative dates for its national convention.

Aminu Tambuwal, the chairman of the PDP governors forum, made the announcement on Friday, August 27.

Tambuwal added that a panel has been set up to reconcile the aggrieved party members and ensure all litigations against the party are withdrawn

