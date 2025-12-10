The Federal Government has unveiled plans to reform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), introducing a ₦2 billion Innovation Fund to modernise the 52-year-old scheme

The Federal Government announced plans to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), introducing a ₦2 billion Innovation Fund as part of a wider reform package.

Officials said the initiative was designed to make the 52-year-old scheme more relevant to Nigeria’s youth and the demands of a modern economy.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the NYSC Act, last reviewed in 1993, was no longer fit for purpose.

According to Dailytrust, she explained that diagnostic and institutional reviews had revealed “legal, operational and fiscal gaps” that must be closed to secure the future of the scheme.

“The NYSC cannot run on a 1993 framework in a 2025 economy,” she said. “We must redesign it to be modern, fiscally sustainable, digitally enabled, and aligned with sectoral manpower needs.”

Innovation Fund to support digital systems and skills

Bala Usman stated that the current financing model, heavily reliant on federal allocations, was “fragile and unsustainable.” She said the proposed ₦2 billion Innovation Fund would support digital systems, skill acquisition, seed grants and governance reforms.

She added that the reform plan included a three-tier governance structure at national, state and local levels, decentralised funding, and a sector-aligned deployment model. Corps members would be posted into priority areas such as teaching, healthcare, agriculture, the digital economy, climate resilience and public infrastructure.

Youth Ministry highlights corps members’ role in service delivery

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the NYSC Reform Initiative as a product of multi-agency collaboration involving his ministry, the Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and other stakeholders.

He emphasised the importance of corps members in sub-national service delivery, noting their contributions to education, healthcare and digital literacy. Olawande said misplaced postings had denied the country the full value of its skilled graduates.

“We don’t want corps members to leave service and immediately go searching for jobs,” he said. “We want them to be job creators, or to return to the labour market with marketable skills.”

He explained that the draft framework would address placement gaps, institutionalise post-service credit access for entrepreneurs, and ensure corps members were deployed in line with their training and national manpower needs.

NYSC projects surge in graduate mobilisation

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, said the scheme currently mobilises about 400,000 corps members annually, compared with 2,364 in 1973. He added that projections from 419 core-producing institutions suggested that 650,000 locally trained graduates may seek service next year.

He acknowledged persistent misunderstandings about funding at state level and said the NYSC would “open records” and strengthen partnerships with states on infrastructure and orientation to ease pressure on federal resources.

“Many states rely on corps members to plug manpower gaps,” he said, adding that the NYSC would work with states to better plan and absorb graduates.

Technology and talent central to NYSC reform

Dr. Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said technology and talent were central to the reform. He noted that NITDA had trained 12,211 NYSC champions who had in turn taught over 400,000 Nigerians basic digital skills.

He explained that NITDA was using the NYSC platform to incubate youth startups, provide seed funding and pilot AI solutions developed by corps members.

“We need to co-design reforms with the youth,” he said. “Training must convert to enterprise and job creation.”

Next steps for NYSC reform

Bala Usman said the reform proposal also envisaged a sector-aligned COP+ stream model, improved welfare and safety measures for corps members, and phased delivery of digital infrastructure to integrate mobilisation, posting, payment and monitoring.

She confirmed that final recommendations from the consultative forum would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council and then to the National Assembly for legal amendments.

