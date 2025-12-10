England-born defender Ryan Alebiosu says choosing Nigeria was never a debate for him

The former Arsenal defender has been one of Blackburn Rovers’ most consistent performers this season

His late nationality switch to Nigeria puts him in contention for AFCON, although competition for places remains tight

Ryan Alebiosu never treated the England-versus-Nigeria question like a big decision. He grew up in London, but the green-white-green shaped him early.

His parents’ influence and his childhood routine of watching the Super Eagles made the idea of representing another country feel distant.

Former Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu has earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old finally got the call he had waited for after his name appeared on Nigeria’s 54-man provisional squad list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, CAF Online reports.

The final 28 will be announced soon, but for Alebiosu, even hearing his name in the conversation carried weight.

The former Arsenal defender spoke with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who visited England to watch him play for Blackburn Rovers.

The meeting made the decision feel even more natural. During his unveiling at Rovers last summer, he wrapped himself in a Nigerian flag without knowing he would soon be competing for a spot at a major tournament. It was a genuine moment, not a calculated gesture.

“ For me it has always been Nigeria because I grew up supporting the team with influence from my parents. During my unveiling at Rovers in the summer I was wrapped in a Nigerian flag not even knowing that I will be at the next major tournament with the team”, the 23 year old revealed.

Alebiosu’s rise from Arsenal to the Super Eagles

Alebiosu spent more than ten years in Arsenal’s system. He signed his first professional contract in 2020 and had his introduction to senior football at Crewe Alexandra, ESPN reports.

Ryan Alebiosu is expected to cover Nigeria's right-back position at the AFCON in the absence of Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredricks. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

A move to KV Kortrijk in Belgium followed in 2023. That step opened the door for his switch to Blackburn Rovers, where he arrived last July.

The 23-year-old defender has not looked back since. He has played every match this season. For three straight months, fans voted him their player of the month.

The newly-invited Super Eagles defender has featured at right back and right midfield, but his coaches have leaned toward using him higher up the pitch because of his ability to drive forward and create pressure.

Alebiosu’s consistency has turned him into one of Blackburn’s most dependable names, a steady performer in a tough Championship campaign. That form is what caught Nigeria’s attention.

Alebiosu is an important addition to Nigeria’s squad

Alebiosu completed his nationality switch from England to Nigeria only recently.

Nigeria’s defence needs reinforcements after losing standout youngster Benjamin Fredricks and dealing with Ola Aina’s injury concerns.

The Blackburn Rover defender’s arrival gives Super Eagles head coach Chelle another option, but the timing creates its own challenge.

There is no training camp before the final list is trimmed to 28 players, and that tight window has raised questions about calling up such a large provisional squad.

Still, Alebiosu’s form makes him a serious contender to make Nigeria’s final AFCON squad.

Fulham midfielder dumps England for Nigeria

In a related development, Fulham youth player Tyrell Ojugo has reiterated his commitment to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The central midfielder is eligible to play for Nigeria through his father and England through his mother. Ojugo captained Fulham's U15 team this season on different occasions, exhibiting his leadership traits on and off the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng