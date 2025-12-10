US lawmaker Riley Moore reported meeting Christian survivors of violent attacks in Benue State, Nigeria

Rep. Riley Moore said many had been forced from their homes and now live in overcrowded IDP camps

Their testimonies revealed harrowing accounts of killings and displacement affecting more than 600,000 Christians in the region

US lawmaker Riley Moore reported on X on December 10 that he had met with dozens of Christians in Benue State, Nigeria, who had been driven from their homes and subjected to extreme violence.

He said many of them were now living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. Moore explained that the survivors shared stories of suffering that he described as unforgettable.

He wrote:

“While in Benue, I met with dozens of Christians who were driven from their homes and subjected to horrific violence and now live in IDP camps. They told harrowing stories that will remain with me for the rest of my life.”

Harrowing testimonies from survivors

According to Moore, one woman said she had been forced to watch as her husband and five children were killed. She and her unborn child narrowly escaped. Another woman told him her family had been murdered in front of her and her baby was ripped from her womb.

Moore also reported that a man had witnessed his family being hacked to death. The attack left his arm permanently mangled.

Over 600,000 Christians in IDP camps

Moore stated that more than 600,000 Christians were currently living in IDP camps in Benue State alone. He stressed that these communities should be able to live in their ancestral homeland without fear.

“These Christians should be able to live in their ancestral homeland without fear of genocidal Fulani,” he wrote.

The lawmaker’s remarks highlighted the scale of displacement and violence affecting Christian communities in Benue. His statement drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in the region and the urgent need for protection and support for those forced into IDP camps.

Riley Moore is a Republican lawmaker from West Virginia who rose to national prominence through his work in state and federal politics.

Born on July 1, 1980, in Morgantown, West Virginia, Moore began his career working as a welder in a mining operation before pursuing higher education. He earned a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and a master’s degree from the National Defense University.

Moore first entered politics as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving from 2017 to 2019. He later became the 25th Treasurer of West Virginia in January 2021, a role he held until January 2025. During his tenure, he gained attention for opposing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment policies, notably divesting state funds from BlackRock.

In November 2024, Moore was elected to the US House of Representatives for West Virginia’s 2nd District, assuming office on January 3, 2025.

