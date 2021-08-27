Breaking: Remains of Late Mohammed Fawehinmi Laid to Rest in Ondo
- Late Mohammed Fawehinmi was on Friday, August 26, laid to rest at Ondo town, in Ondo state amid tears
- The burial ceremony was attended by Chief Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of the state, among others
- The national chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Tanko Yinusa, was also among those who were at the service
The remains of Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of the foremost human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, was on Friday, August 26, buried in Ondo state.
Mohammed was buried amidst glowing tears and heart-touching remarks about him from members of the civil society, relatives, and acquaintances, TVC News reports.
Among those who attended the burial service were Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of the state, and the national chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Tanko Yinusa.
Prophet Stephen Robert, the officiating minister, described the deceased as a man who stood against injustice.
