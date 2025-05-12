A notorious criminal known as “Audu Manye,” who disguised himself as a woman to evade arrest, has finally been apprehended in the Dorayi community of Kano

A young man who disguised as a woman to carry out criminal activities has finally been arrested in the Dorayi community of Kano State.

The suspect, identified as Abdullahi, popularly known as “Audu Manye,” has long been accused of instigating thuggery clashes, robbery, phone snatching, and motorcycle theft in the area.

For years, Abdullahi allegedly evaded arrest by cross-dressing in hijabs, skirts, and veils, blending in seamlessly with women while carrying out his crimes.

However, on Wednesday, a coalition of youths known as “Gamayyar Matasan Kano,” in collaboration with the Dorayi Community Security Committee successfully tracked and apprehended him.

A community relieved

Findings by Legit.ng shows that Dorayi community has recently been plagued by frequent thuggery clashes, leading to loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of property.

Residents expressed relief at the arrest of the notorious criminal, who had become a major security threat.

Muhammad Tijjani Dorayi, Chairman of the youth coalition, featured in a local radio program in Kano known as “Baba Suda,” explained how the cross-dresser criminal operated.

“Our people discovered that this criminal would enter the community disguised as a woman, wearing a hijab and moving unnoticed. During the day, he lived like any other woman, only to carry out his crimes undetected.”

“For a long time, authorities searched for him, but he kept escaping. Thanks to the vigilance of our youths, he has finally been caught and handed over to the police,” he added.

Malam Abdullahi Idris Danfodio, Chairman of the Dorayi Community Security Committee, confirmed that Abdullahi had been on their watchlist for a while.

“He is one of the most notorious criminals troubling our community. His tactic of dressing as a woman made it difficult to track him, but with the help of our youths, we have finally arrested him.”

“We remain committed to working with security agencies to ensure peace in Dorayi,” Danfodio stated.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, a local resident of Dorayi, Umar Musa shared his experience.

“We have lived in fear because of people like Audu Manye. He would dress like a woman, enter people’s homes, and steal.”

“Sometimes, he would even instigate fights among thugs, leading to deaths. Many of us recognized him but couldn’t prove it because of his disguise. His arrest is a big relief,” Umar explained.

Police yet to comment

Efforts to reach the Kano State Police Command for official confirmation were unsuccessful.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, was unavailable for comment as he was reportedly in a meeting when contacted by our reporter.

Meanwhile, community security have handed over the cross dresser criminal to police custody as investigations continue.

