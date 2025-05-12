Bukayo Saka apologised after injuring Liverpool’s Konstantinos Tsimikas during a December 2023 clash

Tsimikas suffered a fractured collarbone after being pushed into former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and was hospitalised

Liverpool and Arsenal renewed their rivalry this Sunday after both teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield

Liverpool and Arsenal’s December 2023 Premier League showdown at Anfield was one to remember, not just for the goals but for an unfortunate incident involving Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas.

During a tense first-half battle, Bukayo Saka clashed with Tsimikas in a physical duel as they battled for the ball near the touchline.

The result? Tsimikas was shoved off the pitch into former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, leading to a painful fall that broke the defender’s collarbone.

According to Football London, Tsimikas had to be immediately substituted and was later rushed to the hospital, where scans confirmed the serious injury.

The incident sparked heated reactions from fans and pundits, many debating whether the collision was intentional or just part of the high-paced nature of top-flight football.

Saka breaks silence and issues apology

After the match, Saka addressed the incident during his interview, expressing remorse for what happened, GOAL had reported.

"I heard he has gone to hospital so obviously I want to apologise to him," the England star said.

“I didn’t mean it of course. For me, it was a 50/50 and I have gone shoulder to shoulder with him. I didn’t see it, but he must have taken a bad fall.

“I didn’t see him go into Jurgen Klopp either. I was focused on running forward because I didn’t think it was a foul.”

Saka's comments came as Arsenal fans praised him for his sportsmanship, while Liverpool fans remained divided on whether further action should have been taken against the England winger.

Arsenal and Liverpool renew rivalry

Before Liverpool and Arsenal prepared for their big Premier League clash on Sunday, all eyes were focused on how the players would respond, especially Saka.

The previous encounter was filled with drama as Gabriel Magalhaes scored early for Arsenal, but Salah’s goal before halftime kept the Reds in it.

This time, Arsenal gave a guard of honour to league champions Liverpool, who led the table by a massive 15 points, before the start of the thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Despite trailing 2-0 early in the first half, the Gunners clawed back with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino, salvaging a 2-2 draw, BBC reports.

If Arsenal secure second place again this season, they will become the first Premier League club to finish runners-up three consecutive times on two separate occasions, a bittersweet record that underscores their consistency, yet highlights the title that still eludes them.

