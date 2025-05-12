Nigeria’s Flying Eagles beat Senegal on penalties to reach the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in Egypt

The victory also secured Nigeria’s qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup next year in Chile

Precious Benjamin, Emmanuel Chukwu, and Israel Isaac Ayuna all converted their penalties to hand the Flying Eagles the win

Nigeria Flying Eagles have sealed qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Senegal in the quarter-final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game, played on Monday, May 12, 2025, was a tightly contested affair that ended goalless after 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after they defeated Senegal 3-1 via penalties. Photo credit: Soccernet

It took nerves of steel and calm execution from the penalty spot for the Flying Eagles to overcome the defending champions.

A fierce rivalry renewed

Nigeria and Senegal have met several times at the U-20 level as the Flying Eagles defeated Senegal 3-1 in the 2015 group stage and beat them again 1-0 in the final to lift the title.

Nigeria qualified for the CAF U-20 AFCON semifinals after a penalty shootout victory over defending champions Senegal. Photo credit: CAF_Online

Senegal, however, got their revenge in 2023 by defeating Nigeria 1-0 in their group opener.

But with this latest victory, Nigeria have reasserted their dominance, showing grit, composure, and resilience when it mattered most.

Tactical chess match from Flying Eagles

The Flying Eagles came into the quarter-final on a high after finishing their group stage unbeaten.

They beat Tunisia 1-0, held Morocco to a goalless draw, and shared the spoils 2-2 with Kenya.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu emphasised discipline in the build-up to the match against Senegal, and his words proved crucial.

The encounter was a tactical battle, with both sides maintaining solid defensive structures and limiting clear-cut chances.

After a cautious first half, the second half and extra time saw a continuation of the defensive standoff.

Nigeria win penalty shootout drama

With the match goalless after extra time, penalties were the only way to separate the two sides.

Nigeria’s Precious Benjamin opened the scoring from the spot, followed by a composed strike from Emmanuel Chukwu after a Senegal miss.

Israel Isaac Ayuna slotted in Nigeria’s third penalty, and after another miss by Senegal, the Flying Eagles booked their place in the semifinals and, more importantly, at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The win was a sweet moment of redemption for Nigeria, who had lost to Senegal in the opening match of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The Flying Eagles now have the chance to add to their record seven titles at this level.

